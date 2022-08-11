Public Electoral Ministry asks the TSE that Bolsonaro be fined for meeting with ambassadors | Policy

On the occasion, on July 18, Bolsonaro repeated, without evidence, suspicions already denied by official bodies about the elections and the security of electronic voting machines.

The MPE understood that there was early electoral propaganda. The campaign only officially starts next Tuesday (16). The Public Ministry also wants social networks to remove videos that show excerpts of Bolsonaro’s speech to ambassadors from the air.

Youtube takes down video of Bolsonaro meeting with ambassadors for breaking political rules

In the action, Deputy Electoral Attorney General Paulo Gonet Branco argued that Bolsonaro, by attacking the polls and placing himself as a victim of the system, ended up, in practice, asking for votes.

“Certainly, what happened was the revelation of an unacceptable propaganda hypothesis, either in the proper period or in advance”, said Gonet.

“The victimization speech, inherent to the hypothesis described in this piece, is equivalent to a request to vote on those who utter it and not to vote on those who are identified as beneficiaries of the plots narrated in the speech”, added the prosecutor.

The MPE also said that, despite the fact that foreign ambassadors did not vote in the Brazilian elections, the meeting was broadcast on TV and the internet. Therefore, it reached the public that will vote in the October election.

“After all, the pronouncement was made in an open way to the general public; released, finally, to the public that makes up the Brazilian electoral college”, he argued.

In the representation to the TSE, the MPE stressed that the electoral system is reliable.

“Finally, there is sufficient evidence in support of the reliability of the electoral system, and the TSE is careful, going beyond what is strictly necessary, to ensure that there are no doubts in this regard. The reliability of the system also has the circumstance that, in the history of electronic voting machines, which went through periods in which both the ruling party was victorious and the opposition party won the election, there was no positive case of fraud or compromise of the reliability of the system. system”.