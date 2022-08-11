“Pull, difficult, exhausting…”; Rodrigo Faro shares film footage about Silvio Santos and opens up

With a great history and being considered one of the greatest characters of Brazilian television, the presenter Silvio Santos will have a moviewhere your story will be told. Rodrigo Faro will play the owner of the SBT. This Wednesday (10th), the actor revealed that the recordings have ended.

The film ‘Kidnapping’ depicts the episode in which Silvio Santos was held hostage for seven hours, in a crime that took place in 2001. The feature is scheduled to premiere in 2023. According to Faro, it’s been a special experience. The presenter even showed his characterization.

Faro took the opportunity to vent about the difficulties of recording the film and his own program. “End of a long, difficult, exhausting journey… 40 days filming and presenting my show simultaneously and non-stop… Away from family, friends… Crazy care with the voice, body, character… Recording Hora do Faro until late , arriving home dead and still having to memorize text for the movie that would start shooting at 7 am the next day… (the car would pick me up every day at 6 am)”he wrote.

“There were 3 hours of characterization, rehearsals of choreography for Dança Gatinho, all together…How crazy my God…But despite the fatigue, this was a very beautiful and exciting journey…It was all worth it…”continued Faro. “An honor, a happiness to be able to honor my biggest idol on TV!!!! Thank you my God and my family for the strength!!! Stand by!!! SILVIO”, concluded.