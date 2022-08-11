Quaest: Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied in São Paulo

Former President Lula (PT) and current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are technically tied in the dispute for the Planalto among São Paulo voters. The conclusion is from the new round of the Quaest poll in the state, which measured 37% of voting intentions for Lula and 35% for Bolsonaro. The results were released this Thursday 11.

In comparison with the previous survey, released in July, Lula remained stable, registering exactly the same percentage. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, managed to regain ground in the region and expanded his supporters by 3 percentage points.

Also according to the research, the third way remains without strength to break with the current scenario of dispute between the two favorites. In just one month, the sum of the voting intentions of all other candidates went from 17% to 13% among voters in the largest electoral college in the country. Of this volume, 7% are from Ciro Gomes (PDT) and 3% from Simone Tebet (MDB).

According to political scientist Felipe Nunes, responsible for the research, the narrowing of the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro can be explained by a Bolsonaro’s growth in several segmentswhile Lula remained stable.

“Between March and August, the president grew 11 points among women and 9 points among men. Lula remained stable”, writes the scientist in his analysis. The same movement, he explains, can be observed among evangelical voters; young people; lower income and also among the richest; as well as the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

The survey also monitored the performance of presidential candidates spontaneously, when it did not present a list of options to the interviewees. In this case, Lula has 27% and Bolsonaro 26%. The percentages fluctuated within the margin of error when compared to the last survey, in which Lula and Bolsonaro had 25% each.

second round

Quaest also heard from SP voters about their preferences in an eventual runoff between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro. The PT appears in the lead, with 44% of the voting intentions, against 40% of the ex-captain.

To arrive at the results, 2,000 voters in the state of SP were interviewed between the 5th and 8th of August. The survey has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%. Hired by investment consultancy Genial, the research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court as BR-07655/2022.

This Thursday, Quaest also measured the performance of candidates for the position of governor in SP. Fernando Haddad (PT) leads with a 20 percentage point advantage over Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). The electoral cut record in the TSE, in this case, is SP-02135/2022.