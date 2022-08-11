Rafa Kalimann appears powerful at ‘Rensga Hits!’ and talks about José Loreto: ‘Very happy’ | TV & Famous

For the event, she opted for a very basic little black dress with a generous slit, which she super matched with her mega-smooth hair. In addition to the influencer, the guests of the fraternization also rocked the looks. In the series, Rafa plays Paloma, an influencer who loves to know about the hottest frills among the sertanejos of Goiânia.

1 of 3 Rafa Kalimann at ‘Rensga Hits’ party — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow Rafa Kalimann at ‘Rensga Hits’ party — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow

She even jokes that whoever liked José Loreto, her boyfriend, who plays the pawn Tadeu in “Pantanal”, was first Paloma, her character in the series:

“My thing about Zé is that you don’t know that Paloma was the one who fell in love with Tadeu. She doesn’t run away from a pawn. We’re very happy, everything is light…”

About the new boyfriend, Rafa says he is super happy and the relationship is going smoothly. If she came to watch Loreto on the scene in “Pantanal”, the influencer claims that she is “pantaneira”:

“At first I couldn’t watch it, but Pantanal gets you addicted. I watched a chapter and said ‘I have to go back’. It got to a point where I was watching chapter twenty and was on forty.”

2 of 3 Rafa Kalimann at the “Rensga Hits” party — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow Rafa Kalimann at the “Rensga Hits” party — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow

She even had a get-together party for the cast at her house. About her co-stars, she says that the reception was total. “It was just reception. I only have good things to say about my co-workers. Everyone sent me messages of support.”

“Rensga arrived with his foot in the door. It was a gift to me. It has as much to do with me, both the character, and my land, my culture. Such a good project, light, fun and with important guidelines, respecting what it’s our culture, our place. It was a gift to be with people who welcomed me, who are incredible actors and actresses.”

3 of 3 ‘Rensga Hits’ party brings together cast in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow ‘Rensga Hits’ party brings together cast in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow