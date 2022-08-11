Rafa Kalimann tells about dating José Loreto: ‘It’s delicious, we’re happy’ | TV & Famous

“I don’t know why when you guys made the call and it came to my head that I wanted to know about this [risos]. There’s nothing to hide. I’m happy, my heart is happy, light, I’m intense, I’m eternally in love. This moment is like this, it’s delicious, we’re happy with the career, with everything”

“A good time, enough for us to get to know each other well. Do you know what happened? Paloma couldn’t see a pawn, she looked at Tadeu”, she joked about her character in Rensga Hits!.

Rafa Kalimann talks about his relationship with José Loreto — Photo: Globo

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto exchange passionate looks — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Rafa Kalimann debuts as an actress in the series 'Rensga Hits'

Speaking of Paloma, character played by Rafa. In the story, she is an influencer who loves to know about the hottest frills among the sertanejos of Goiânia. The former BBB told how her debut as an actress was and what it was like to work with big stars.

“It was a gift, everything came in a very natural way, which made me feel very comfortable. Alice [Wegamnn] it was the first course I took, Deborah [Secco] suggested my name and Fabiana [Karla] is my neighbor. They were very receptive, besides being in my land, living in a universe where I was born. It brings a lot of the strength of the woman.”

Rafa Kalimann talks about Paloma in ‘Rensga Hits!’ — Photo: Globe

Rensga Hits: Lorena Comparato, Deborah Secco and Rafa Kalimann chat during the event — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro

In fact, yesterday was the launch party for the series and Gshow was there, of course!

