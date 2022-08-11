Raul Gazolla ‘opens his heart’, talks about Daniella Perez and detonates Guilherme de Padua: “Want to appear”

Raul Gazolla is the guest of today, Wednesday (10), of the “The Night“ (SBT), a program hosted by Danilo Gentilli, to talk about the HBO Max documentary “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez”. The documentary series tells how Guilherme de Pádua and his ex-wife, Paula Thomaz, murdered Raul’s wife, Daniella Perez.

The actor commented on the pain he still feels for having his wife brutally ripped from him. “It’s always very difficult from the moment you lose a person who wasn’t due to natural causes, a disease or an accident. They were murdered, taken from us. Every year it’s very difficult. I meet Glória (Daniella’s mother) twice , three times a year, and we talk about it”he laments.

During the interview, Perez’s widower will recall the troubled moment after the murder of Glória Perez’s daughter, in addition to detonating the person responsible for the brutal crime. In addition to stating that the self-confessed murderer just wants to appear, Raul called him a megalomaniac (having a psychopathological condition characterized by delusional fantasies of power, relevance or omnipotence and disproportionate self-esteem.).

“There was no interview with the killers. Five years they gave fake news, apart from the interviews they gave on some television shows. They do not. He. Because he is very megalomaniac. A murderer, little worm, he wants to show up.”said Raul.