Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt: Uefa Super Cup

Real Madrid won their fifth Uefa Supercup title. This afternoon, in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, the current champions of the Champions League beat the owner of the Europa League title, Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-0, and took the cup.

Alaba opened the scoring in the first half. In the final stage, Vinicius Júnior and Benzema appeared. The Brazilian played on the left and served his teammate who, with the help of goalkeeper Trapp, extended the advantage.

With the triumph, the merengue club equals Barcelona and Milan as the teams that most triumphed in the Supercup, with five victories each. Previously, Real had won the trophy in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Real Madrid are now preparing to debut in La Liga in 2022/23. The team from the capital faces Almería, next Sunday (14), at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Vini Júnior and Benzema resolve

Highlights of Real Madrid last season, Vinicius Júnior and Benzema showed that they remain in sync, despite the lack of rhythm. The pair approached, scored and gave work to the defenders of the German team. In addition to stopping in two good saves by Trapp, shirt 20 saw defender Tuta, also Brazilian, save another shot almost over the line.

The duo returned to be protagonists in the 19th minute of the second half. Vini Júnior served his teammate, who kicked and left the team calmer in the confrontation.

Before the ball rolled, the forwards showed off the trophies won for their performance in the last edition of the Champions League. Benzema was named the best player of the tournament, while Vini Júnior was named the best young player.

Benzema expands numbers for Real

With the goal scored today in the Uefa Supercup, Benzema became the second top scorer in Real Madrid’s history. The star reached 324 goals for the merengue club and is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 451 times.

Semi-automatic impediment test

The semi-automatic system that will be used to check the position of players in the World Cup in Qatar was used in the clash for the Supercup. The technology has multiple cameras and better tracks player extremities to detect offside.

Goalkeepers work in the 1st half

Eintracht Frankfurt started on top and bothered Real Madrid in the first half. In the beginning, the German team put Courtois to work twice in a row, on shots by Lindstrom and Kamada. In the first bid, the referee noted offside.

Gradually, Real Madrid improved and Trapp took action. Vinicius Júnior received a pass from Benzema and submitted it. With the goalkeeper already sold, defender Tuta saved practically over the line.

In another arrival of shirt 20, Trapp spread, Real won a corner and got the first goal. After Kroos’s free kick, Benzema headed in the air and the ball was alive. Casemiro insisted on the move and sent it to the middle of the area. Alaba finally just pushed into the net.