Record will record newspaper before it airs to save and prune journalists

Record took another drastic measure in its cost containment process: for the first time in history, the station will give up live broadcasting of its main newscast. In an emergency measure to optimize the money used with the technical team, Jornal da Record will be recorded hours before going on the air as of this Wednesday’s edition (10). The measure, valid for an indefinite period, has also been seen internally as a way to prevent news that displeases the government during the elections from being included in the journalistic.

The new model of production and exhibition of Jornal da Record was decided on this Wednesday morning. The report of Pop TV found that the television news team was hastily summoned to a meeting that would be held in the early afternoon at the station’s headquarters. There, the professionals were informed by the Journalism board that they should start working hours earlier and that the news should be closed at 5:30 pm, at the same time that the presenters should be ready to start their work. Recordings will take place at 6pm.

According to the channel’s executives’ planning, the television news edition should be completely concluded around 7:15 pm — 40 minutes before the start of the television broadcast. In the perception of the broadcaster’s board, the change tends to be imperceptible to most viewers: the intention is that, even recorded in advance, the presenters continue to act as if it were a live broadcast, just like the reporters who made links from different cities in the country.

Journalists who work at Record’s regional offices and used to make live entries for Jornal da Record have already been warned about the changes. O Pop TV found that the affiliates received guidance so that the passages are recorded in environments with little or no action of natural light, precisely so that more attentive viewers do not notice that the background of the reporters does not correspond to what can be seen through a window at that time. time band. The request is for professionals to be mobilized as early as 5 pm.

Officially, according to professionals who participated in the meeting at which the changes were made official, the board’s justification for transforming the station’s main newscast into a pre-recorded product was the search for greater technical quality. The executives who were at the meeting said that the change will take place as a result of “intolerable” failures that have occurred in recent editions. The final straw would have been last week, when a link from a reporter was aired with the TV Senate audio, and not with the journalist’s microphone.

Record’s press office does not communicate with the Pop TV: The broadcaster has an extensive history of issuing aggressive communications against reports on the site, denying published content that does not please the company’s executives. However, the news published in this space is invariably confirmed, contradicting the positions — or lack thereof — of the department in question.