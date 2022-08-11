Resident of a house affected by Anne Heche raises just over R$ 600 thousand in crowdfunding





Anne Heche, 53, is in critical condition after car accident Photo: Disclosure

The resident who had her house hit by the car of actress Anne Heche, last Saturday, 5, has already raised more than R$ 600 thousand in a crowdfunding. The virtual fundraiser is made by Jenny and John, friends of Lynne Mishele, who lived in the residence.

According to TMZ, Anne crashed her car twice. On first impact, she hit the garage of an apartment complex. Residents of the place tried to get the actress out of the vehicle, but she reversed and left at high speed, colliding with a house. The impact caused a large fire, destroying the vehicle and the residence.







Home was destroyed after Anne’s car hit it Photo: Playback/Go Fund Me

In the event, 59 firefighters took more than an hour to extinguish the flames, and the resident had to leave the scene. Lynne’s friends describe in the crowdfunding, created on the website Go Fund Me, that she and her family barely escaped unharmed. However, she lost all the equipment she had for her business like laptop, iPad, all clothes and household items.

They claim that she lives with her cubs Bree and Rueban, and the turtle Marley, and that she is very generous.

“A kind and generous person, Lynne is always the first to offer help to others. Today we’re asking the community to come together and help Lynne start over. Please join us – 100% of the proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to Lynne Mishele.”

Until the night of this Tuesday, 9, the crowdfunding had already raised $120,263, equivalent to R$ 616,34 thousand.

Actress is in critical condition

Due to the accident, Anne has not regained consciousness and is in a coma. She has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention, according to a representative for the actress. Her condition is critical.

The same representative said last Saturday, 6, that the family asked for positive thoughts and prayers for the actress.

The 53-year-old actress has a long career in films and series, which began in the 1980s with the soap opera Another World. She starred in films such as Donnie Brasco (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), the remake of Psycho (1998) and Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), in which she was Harrison Ford’s love interest. But from there, her film career was affected, in a prejudiced way, when she took over her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Years later, she came out as bisexual, when she became involved with a camera assistant and, later, James Tupper, her romantic partner in the series Men in Trees, with whom she had a child. The 2006 series, by the way, was her biggest success and anticipated a plot model successfully reprized until today, see Virgin River on Netflix.