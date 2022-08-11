retailer will embitter 3rd result in a row in the red? See what to expect – Money Times

After the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 in the red, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) should have one more quarter result in the lossindicates a preview of brokerage firms and banks.

The retailer discloses its numbers next Thursday (11) after closing.

According to the XP Investmentthe results remain weak for the Magalugiven that the macro scenario continues to be a challenge for the demand for electronics/durable goods, which still account for a large part of their GMV (gross sales value).

THE XP expects total GMV to grow 3% in the year, with the online channel at 4% (1P down -5% and 3P up +25%), while physical stores are expected to show negative same-store sales, down 4%.

“As for profitability, the gross margin grew 2.7 percentage points, with the company optimizing commercial subsidies and implementing price increases, while Ebitda should remain stable due to the lower operating leverage of the physical channel”, he says.

Thus, the brokerage predicts a loss of R$ 128 million for the company.

Finally, the XP highlights that the company should report positive cash generation in the quarter, benefiting from the advance payment to suppliers.

already the Great Investments forecasts a loss of R$ 139 million for the Magazine Luiza.

Despite this, the broker sees an initial move to recompose margins.

“With a lower volume of inventory purchases, combined with longer payment terms from suppliers, the relief in working capital should help the retailer to report a quarter with cash generation, however, the pressures on Ebitda still make the Magalu do not reverse the loss of 1Q22“.

Regarding the indicator of same-store salesa great assesses that it should remain negative for Magazine Luiza at 4%, with an already expected growth of 3.4% in gross volume of goods (GVM) of physical stores.

O harvest estimates a loss of R$ 104 million. Analysts expect Magalu’s net revenue to reach the R$8.7 billion mark, implying a 4% annual reduction, due to lower direct sales and physical stores.

In the institution’s view, the weaker demand for home appliances and electronics overshadows the projection of a 22% annual increase in the marketplace, which has a wider range of products.

The bank expects an improvement of 0.5 percentage point in the Ebitda margin, to 5.5% in the quarter, as “the company adjusted prices, inventories and focused on profitability”.

Finally, the BTG Pactual expects to see 8% growth in online GMV year-on-year, in addition to a 7% year-over-year increase in consolidated GMV.

Analysts also project a loss of BRL 105 million in the period, against a profit of BRL 96 million in the second quarter of 2021.