Rival in Libertadores, Vélez has faced Flamengo 10 times. look back

After securing his spot in the Libertadores semifinals last Tuesday (9th) by eliminating Corinthians, on Wednesday (10th) was the day to meet his next opponent. It will be Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina. The team eliminated Talleres, winning both games, 3 to 2 and 1 to 0. Face to face in the semi, Flamengo and Vélez have already met on other occasions.

Flamengo and Vélez decide their spot in the grand final on August 30 or 31, in Buenos Aires, and the return on September 6 or 7, at Maracanã. Mengão decides at home for having had a better campaign in the first phase.

Read more: Eliminated from everything, tricolors hitch a ride on Velez, Flamengo’s opponent in Libertadores

The two teams have already dueled other times in continental competitions. The last time Flamengo and Vélez clashed was in 2021, when they fell in the same Libertadores group. Rubro-Negro won 3-2 in Argentina, and drew 0-0 at Maracanã.

The general record between the teams is quite favorable to Flamengo. In history, there were 10 matches played: six victories for Mais Querido, two draws and only two victories for the Argentine team. There were 17 goals scored by the Carioca team and only seven conceded.

Of these 10 games, two were for Libertadores da América, four for the former Mercosur, and four for the Supercopa Libertadores. This last tournament was where the only knockout match between Flaemengo and Vélez took place. 1995 Libertadores Supercup, year of the red-black centenary. At the time, Mengão qualified, winning 3-2 in Argentina and 3-0 in Brazil.

Field battle in 1995 was marked in the history of Flamengo and Vélez

In 1995, Flamengo and Vélez faced each other in the knockout stage of the Supercopa Libertadores, a Conmebol tournament that brought together Libertadores champion clubs. But the confrontation was marked by the pitched battle between the two teams.

After winning the first leg by 3 to 2 in Argentina, the provocations have already started on the field, but without any real problems. But on the way back, with Flamengo’s 3-0 victory, Edmundo slapped the Argentine Zandoná in the face, after enduring provocations from the Argentines. And it resulted in one of the biggest fights in South America.

But after the slap, Zandoná punched Edmundo from behind, who fell to the ground. That’s why Romário, the best player in the world in 1994, came running in defense of his teammate and hit a flying ball. And there began the general brawl between the two teams. The two fans remember the episode to this day, and have flags about the event.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.