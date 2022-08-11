Rivals mock Atlético-MG on the web after Palmeiras’ classification in Libertadores: ‘Official note’

With expulsions and controversies, Palmeiras beat Atlético-MG 6-5 on penalties and is classified for the semifinals of the Libertadores. After the end of the game at Allianz Parque, rival fans mocked the elimination of Galo on social media.

– Official note: Cuca is the son of Abel Ferreira – published an internet user.

– Official note: Eliminated from everything – joked another fan.

The provocation alludes to the official notes that Atlético-MG’s profile published at the time they were going to face Flamengo for the second game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The club’s posts ended up turning into memes for rival fans, who made a point of playing with the theme on social media.

Throughout the game, Gustavo Scarpa, Danilo and Vargas were expelled from the field. Despite the adversities, Palmeiras managed to hold a 0-0 draw in regulation time. Abel Ferreira’s team achieved a heroic classification at Allianz Parque and is going with everything in search of the third consecutive Libertadores title.

