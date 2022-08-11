Robot dogs will be used to protect Cape Canaveral; watch videos

Cape Canaveral, one of the most important centers for space exploration in the US, could gain a very different security boost. The US Air Force revealed that it carried out tests on July 27 to add “robot dogs” to patrol and emergency operations.

Robot dogs, in fact, are officially called Unmanned Quadruped Ground Vehicles, and they are one of the main products of the Ghost Robotics company. Videos of his four-legged skills, such as the ability to run or balance on icy floors, have been going viral in recent years.

The robots will be designed to perform manual and repetitive tasks, including damage assessment and patrol, in order to reduce the total hours officers spend on these activities, said Sergeant Brandon Priddy, a member of the 45º Security Forces Squadron and responsible for innovation and technology.

The electronic animal has both visual and auditory sensors, and can be controlled by a human or configured to run on its own.

“They are unstoppable, with the ability to bounce back from any slip, fall or failure and keep moving,” says the Ghost Robotics website.

Cape Canaveral Station carries out several rocket launches, that is, the animals would be used for emergencies and routine activities that do not cause danger.

Other parts of the Air Force and US security officials have been using the equipment for at least two years. In 2021, one of them had to be dismantled by the New York Police Department after a video went viral on Twitter in which the “robot dog” carried a machine gun mounted on its “head”.