Romario hides from the TSE R$ 6.7 million in assets, says newspaper

Senator Romário (PL-RJ) would have failed to declare about R$ 6.7 million to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) from the value of a Ferrari and a house. The information comes from the newspaper O Globo, which compiled court documents that link the assets to the senator.

Seeking reelection, Romário declared R$684,228.11 in assets to the TSE, according to the court’s electoral accounts website. The equity is lower than that presented in 2018, when he ran for the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro: at the time, R$ 5,583,493.30 was declared

In this year’s statement, there are several investments in investments and savings accounts, current account values, an apartment worth R$ 244 thousand and a vehicle valued at R$ 23 thousand.

According to the newspaper, the senator has already informed that a correction of the data will be carried out to add credits arising from loans, which would total R$ 5.2 million. The value, however, would still be less than the hidden ones coming from the house and the luxury car.

Romário’s house in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, was valued at R$ 5.8 million when it was registered in a notary’s office for debt payment pledge. Photos on social media and a power of attorney signed by the senator attest to his residence there.

The Ferrari model F430, on the other hand, would be formally registered in the name of Isabella Bittencourt, the senator’s ex-wife, which caused problems with the Federal Court and with the Public Ministry of Rio for registering assets in the name of third parties.

Romario was caught leaving with the vehicle of a gym this year. According to the FIPE table, a benchmark for automotive market values, the price of the car is estimated at R$923,200.

Currently, Romário leads the electoral polls of intention to vote for the Senate in Rio.

O UOL seeks the parliamentary advice for comments and will update the matter if there is a manifestation.