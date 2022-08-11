Roni sends a message to Corinthians fans and comments on Flamengo’s goal move

Corinthians holder in the defeat to Flamengo in Libertadores, midfielder Roni talked about the elimination of Timão in the competition. Created from the base of the club, the athlete praised the fans present at Maracanã.

“First thing I have to say here is to thank the Corinthians fans. Thanks for the support, you never stopped supporting us. Now it’s time to raise your head, move on and prepare for the next games”, said Roni in the mixed zone after the confrontation – see video above.

The Corinthians midfielder was still present on the field when Timão conceded the only goal of the match at Maracanã. The move started with Arrascaeta, who passed Roni himself and, later, Fagner in the marking. Roni valued the quality of the opposing player in the bid.

“Merit of Arrascaeta, we know he is a great player. He was on top of him the whole game, then he did well on a ball, he won a move. We know, a player of that quality and the goal came out. Nobody is perfect. Now it’s time to move on, raise your head and congratulations to them”, pointed out Roni.

The Corinthians player also highlighted that Flamengo had merits to advance to the Libertadores semifinals, but said that Corinthians needs to raise its head to focus on the club’s next challenges. On Saturday, the team has a Derby for the Brasileirão. On the following Wednesday, the duel is for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Congratulations to Flamengo. We know it’s a great team. We try, we work. Now it’s time to move on and raise your head for the next game”, concluded Ron.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 21 Aug,

Sun, 18:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Roni, Corinthians x Flamengo and Libertadores da América.