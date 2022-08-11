RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 have expected power consumption reduced by almost 30%

NVIDIA continues to make tweaks to its new hardware that should be announced in a few months.

Expected to make its debut in the last quarter of 2022, NVIDIA’s RTX 40 (Ada Lovelace) lineup has been the subject of several rumors in recent months that indicate a jump in its energy consumption compared to the RTX 30 line. However, NVIDIA seems to have managed to make a number of optimizations that resulted in a rreduction of almost 30% in the published values from previous leaks.

According to trusted insider @kopite7kimi, the RTX 4080 now has a forecast to consume 320Wwhile the model RTX 4070 would consume 285W. Previous rumors pointed out that the most powerful model would have a TDP up to 450Wwhich would require the use of more powerful power supplies than required by the previous generation of GPUs.

If the revised forecast turns out to be true, it means that the basic consumption of the RTX 4080 must be the same as that recommended for the RTX 3080. According to the insider, the reason for the reduction is the fact that the “energy consumption of the Ada Lovelace line was getting problematic”, which can result in tuning clock speeds and performance of new GPUs.

NVIDIA does not confirm information

as it happened in previous leaks, NVIDIA so far has not made any statement on the information of kopite7kimi, nor has it revealed any official details about the new GPUs. Tom’s Hardware speculates that consumption changes may be related to problems faced by the engineering team of the company, who would have found unexpected behavior of the 5nm chips produced by TSMC when they were subjected to extreme conditions.

Previous rumors were that, due to the expected energy consumption, new graphics cards would adopt 600W 16-pin connectors. The information may turn out to be true, but the high consumption may end up being reserved for models with overclocks or a possible revision/re-release of new hardware.

All information disclosed so far must be treated as mere speculation, although the insider has proven he has reliable sources within NVIDIA. The company is expected to announce its new models soon, with the hope that they will help reverse the fall in revenue in the gaming segment witnessed in the last fiscal quarter.

Source: Tom’s Hardware