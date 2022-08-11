Russia and Ukraine engage in intense fighting near Donetsk

Observers point out that Russia prepares broad offensive to complete conquest of the Donbass region
247 – Heavy fighting broke out around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday as Russia intensifies preparations to conquer the entire Donbass region, reports Reuters.
An official from the Russian-backed People’s Republic of Donetsk said that Pisky, on the front line just 10 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital Donetsk, was under the control of Russian and local forces.
“The situation is hot in Pisky. The city is ours, but there are still pockets of resistance scattered in the north and west,” said official Danil Bezsonov on Telegram.
Ukrainian officials denied that the heavily fortified city, key to Donetsk’s defense, had fallen. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield information.
The Donbass region, made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, became Moscow’s main objective in the special military operation in Ukraine. Lughansk is now almost completely under Russian control, but there is still Ukrainian resistance in Donetsk.
