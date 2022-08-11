Russia calls Zelensky’s request ‘whimsical’ for the West not to accept Russian travelers – News

The Kremlin on Tuesday criticized Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky’s call for a ban on travel to the West for all Russians. According to the Russian government, the request is “irrational” and Europe will have to decide whether to pay the bills for Zelensky’s “whims”.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Ukrainian president urged Western leaders to stop allowing Russians to travel to their countries as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said there was no risk of the Russians being cut off from the rest of the world and questioned whether Europe should continue to support Zelensky.

“The irrationality of his thinking in this case is out of scale,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

“This can only be viewed in an extremely negative light. Any attempt to isolate Russia or the Russians is a process that has no prospects.”

Sooner or later Europe “will begin to wonder whether Zelensky is doing everything right, and whether its citizens should pay for their whims,” ​​Peskov added.

Zelensky said, according to the paper, that Russians should be forced “to live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

“Whatever the type of Russian… make them go to Russia,” Zelensky said, according to the publication.

“They will say: ‘This war has nothing to do with us.’ The entire population cannot be held responsible, can it? It can? The population has chosen this government and they are not fighting it, they are not arguing with it, they are not yelling at him,” he said.





New attacks in eastern Ukraine

undefined

This week, Russia deployed ground forces, air strikes and artillery in a devastating offensive aimed at completing its capture of eastern Ukraine, but Kiev said its troops were fiercely resisting.

Intense fighting was reported on Tuesday at frontline locations near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they try to seize control of the industrialized Donbass region.

“The situation in the region is tense. Bombing is constant throughout the front line. The enemy is also using a lot of air strikes,” Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of Donetsk, told Ukrainian TV. The city is one of the two regions that make up Donbass. “The enemy is not succeeding. The Donetsk region is resisting.”





The Ukrainian military said it had repelled ground attacks towards the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and destroyed Russian reconnaissance units, including near Bakhmut.

Russia gave a different assessment. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his forces had captured a factory for Moscow on the city limits of Soledar, and other Russian-backed forces said they were in the process of “cleansing” the fortified village of Pisky.

Some of the places Russia is attacking, like Pisky, are settlements with tunnels and trenches where Ukrainian forces are.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports from either side.

British military intelligence, which is helping Ukraine, said Russia’s advance towards the town of Bakhmut was its most successful operation in Donbass in the past 30 days, but that it only managed to advance about 10 kilometers. It added that Russian forces in other areas had gained no more than 3 kilometers in the same period.

Russia, as part of what it calls a “special military operation”, has said it plans to take full control of Donbass on behalf of pro-Kremlin separatist forces, while Russian officials based in parts of southern Ukraine have said they plan to press ahead with referendums to that the regions become part of your country.

Ukraine, which says Russia is waging an imperialist-style unprovoked war of aggression, is banking on sophisticated Western-supplied rocket and artillery systems to degrade Russian supply lines and logistics.

Kiev, which has made modest progress in recent weeks in retaking some settlements in some places, is also getting Western help when it comes to intelligence, training and logistics, and hopes to be able to launch a broader counteroffensive in southern Ukraine to dislodge Iraqi forces. Moscow.





How the war in Ukraine impacts your life in 7 points



