Russian bombings kill 13 in west-central Ukraine

Russian night attacks killed 13 civilians in Dnipropetrovsk, central Ukraine, officials in the region near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant announced on Wednesday, sparking an exchange of accusations over attacks between Russia and Ukraine.

The night attack also left 11 wounded, five of them in serious condition, in this relatively safe region, where civilians evacuated from the Donbass, further east, the epicenter of the Russian offensive, are taken.

“We had a horrible night (…) It is very difficult to remove bodies from the rubble,” Governor Valentin Reznichenko said in a message posted on Telegram.

“I ask people to go to safe places during the airstrike … Do not let the Russians kill them,” he added.

The town of Marganets, on the banks of the Dnipro River, near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, and the town of Vyshshetarassivka were targets of attacks with Grad rocket launchers, announced the governor.

“Eighty rockets were deliberately and insidiously launched into residential areas when people were sleeping in their homes,” he said.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the subject of accusations between Moscow and Kiev over bombings, but no independent source has been able to confirm the allegations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited the specter of the Chernobyl catastrophe, the worst nuclear accident in history, which took place in 1986 at a Soviet power plant on the territory of Ukraine.

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian operator Energoatom said Russian forces were preparing the operation to connect the plant with Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, and damaged power lines in the process.

Sale of grain canceled; reattach Crimea

Crimea was the scene on Tuesday of explosions that left one dead and several injured in an ammunition depot at a military air base. The Russian army said the incident was not caused by gunfire or bombing.

“Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never renounce it,” insisted President Zelensky, saying he intends to reattach this region that has been under Russian rule since 2014.

In the economic field, the contract for the sale of the first shipment of grain exported by Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion was canceled before reaching its destination in Lebanon due to the delay in delivery, informed the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut.

The “Razoni”, a freighter flying the Sierra Leone flag, set sail on August 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa with 26,000 tonnes of maize and was due to dock on Sunday at the port of Tripoli, Lebanon.

But the five-month delay in delivery led to the cancellation of the order, according to the Ukrainian embassy. The cargo now awaits a new buyer.

Russia and Ukraine signed two agreements on July 22, mediated by Turkey and the UN, to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports blocked by the war that began on February 24, as well as sales of Russian agricultural products, despite sanctions. westerners against moscow

Eight ships have sailed since the agreement was signed, according to Ukrainian authorities, who expect three to five vessels a day to leave in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the first ship reached its final destination in Turkey.