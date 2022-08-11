Sabine Boghici, arrested for millionaire coup, left mother without food, according to investigation – Country

the daughter of one old woman arrested for more than BRL 724 million against his own mother, 82 years old, would have placed a Knife around the lady’s neck, isolated her from friends and staff and left her even without food. The information was confirmed by investigations by the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens (Deapti) and published by the Extra newspaper.

Sabine Coll Boghici, the victim’s daughter, is accused of participating in the crime and allegedly stole several works of art from her mother. The complaint would have been made by the elderly woman herself, who sought the police station in question in January this year.

“At the beginning of the year, she hired a lawyer and he brought the elderly woman to the police station with a request for us to investigate the case. This happens a long time later. Because of everything that happened, she was very scared and in many problems: how are you going to report daughter?”, said delegate Gilberto da Cruz Ribeiro, head of DEAPTI.

millionaire coup

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in early 2020, the victim’s daughter devised a plan to rob her mother. First, she hired a woman to pass for seer and approach the victim on the street and warn him of the suspect’s imminent death.

Then the supposed prophet took the old woman to two other comparsas, presented as being a fortune teller and a mother of saint. At the time, the pair confirmed the prediction and suggested that a “work” be carried out to save her daughter. They informed that it would be necessary to pay for the service.

The victim was scared and decided to tell her daughter what had happened, who pretended to be surprised and insisted that her mother pay for the procedure. In an interval of 15 days, the elderly woman made several payments, which totaled BRL 5 million.

At the beginning of the alleged treatment, the daughter began to isolate her mother at home, dismissing the employees of the place. In February, the victim began to suspect the relationship between the heiress and the visionaries and stopped making the transfers. With the end of the payments, the woman began to attack and threaten her own mother.

“The only visits to the residence were made by accomplices, who also began to threaten the elderly woman, who returned to carry out the transfers”, says the note from the Police.