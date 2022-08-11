Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Unpacked 2022; see price | Cell

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is part of Samsung’s new generation of folding cell phones, announced this Wednesday (10) during the Unpacked 2022 event. The smartphone costs US$ 1,799 in the United States, which gives R$ 9,100 in direct conversion. The price in Brazil is kept secret, but should be announced by the South Korean giant on August 23. For now, it is known that the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings a powerful technical sheet, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which is present in some of the most powerful phones today.

This week marks an important moment for South Koreans, with a host of gadgets being introduced to the world. In addition to the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headset and Galaxy Watch 5 are announced.

🔎 Samsung soars in the sale of foldable cell phones, reveals president

2 of 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4: 7.6-inch internal screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso Galaxy Z Fold 4: 7.6-inch internal screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso

📝 What will be the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Brazil? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 maintains the proposal of being a full-size cell phone that unfolds to become a tablet. The edges are smaller and the device has been retreaded so that it is less tall and wider. There is the promise of more ergonomics when using it.

The external screen is 6.2 inches, while the internal one expands to 7.6 inches. It is worth remembering that the measurement of the display considers the diagonal. Although they may look similar, the experience is completely different between them. Both screens feature X2 Dynamic AMOLED panel, with deep contrast and vivid colors. The refresh rate ranges from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, which has been much sought after by game players.

3 of 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 has three cameras on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso Galaxy Z Fold 4 has three cameras on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso

There are many cameras on the 5G cell phone. The photographic system looks like this:

12-megapixel main camera (rear) (f/2.2)

Ultra wide (rear) 50 megapixels (f/1.8)

Telephoto (rear) 10 megapixel (f/2.4)

Selfies (front) 10 megapixel (f/2.2)

4 megapixel (f/1.8) video calls/selfies (core)

The 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3 already performed well with images. Most likely, the Fold 4 improves on that experience, as it moves to gain features normally seen in the Galaxy S22 lineup.

4 of 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 hinge detail — Photo: Thássius Veloso Galaxy Z Fold 4 hinge detail — Photo: Thássius Veloso

The datasheet is completed with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s high-end processor, produced on a 4-nanometer architecture, which translates into greater energy efficiency. Its RAM memory has 12 GB. The storage can be 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB, depending on the market in question. It is not yet known which options will be offered in the Brazilian market.

The combination of Android 12 and One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest in Samsung’s system. In addition, the user has a taskbar when the Fold 4 is open. The tool is very reminiscent of computer systems such as Windows and macOS. Multitasking is the watchword, with many tweaks to run multiple applications at the same time, in multiple windows.

5 of 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 is compatible with Samsung digital pens — Photo: Thássius Veloso Galaxy Z Fold 4 is compatible with Samsung digital pens — Photo: Thássius Veloso

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 retains the 4,400mAh battery seen in the past generation. It supports fast charging both wired and wireless.

Since last year, Samsung’s foldables are water resistant. This feature is maintained in the Fold 4 thanks to the IPX8 certification. There are three color options: black, graphite and cream.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives in the United States on August 26. Samsung Brazil should detail the launch of the device in Brazil at an event scheduled for August 23.

The journalist traveled to New York at the invitation of Samsung