Samsung presents Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro range at Unpacked 2022 event

After several rumors and leaks in recent weeks, Samsung announced during the Unpacked event the new line of smartwatches Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headset, along with the folding phones Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. This year, the South Korean opted to simplify the naming of the watches, removing the term "Classic" and adopting the Pro for its more expensive version. Wireless headphones, on the other hand, have few design changes, but they have interesting improvements, such as Bluetooth 5.3.

















10 Aug

















10 Aug



Galaxy Watch 5





The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two versions: a 40mm and a 44mm. The main difference from the past generation is the naming of the more expensive version, which is now called the Pro and comes in a unique 45mm option. In design, the biggest difference is that all variants adopt the digital crown, abandoning the rotating crown altogether.

On screen, all models have an AMOLED display, with variations in size. While the 40mm version is 1.2 inches, the 44mm variant and the Pro are 1.4 inches.

All models have the Exynos W920 platform with 1.5GB of RAM and up to 16GB of internal storage. On the battery, Samsung has made improvements, one of the biggest complaints from users in the past generation. This time, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 has a 284mAh battery unit, while the 44mm one has a 410mAh one. However, the biggest highlight is the battery of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with 590 mAh, which promises autonomy of 80 hours. Charging the watches will also double the power, going from 5W to 10W, shortening the charging time.

In the features, there is monitoring of heart rate (PPG), blood oxygenation, electrocardiogram (ECG), bioimpedance analysis (BIA), temperature and stress levels, in addition to recording snoring and sleep quality. For fitness fans, it has a body scanner that measures body fat, muscle mass, BMI and water levels. There are also other features such as physical activity routines and group challenge.

Through Samsung’s SmartThings app, users can use Galaxy Watch 5 and Pro to control smart devices in their home, such as lights, smart TVs, air conditioners and more. It will also be possible to receive directions from Google Maps directly on your wrist, without the need to connect your cell phone. There is also support for LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes as the most powerful option in South Korean Bluetooth headphones. In terms of design, its main difference is the matte finish instead of the glossy one and it is 15% smaller in size compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

As they are premium headphones, Samsung promises an excellent audio experience. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 24-bit Hi-Fi sound as well as 360 audio with multi-channel support. Among its features is active noise cancellation (ANC) that filters out much of the ambient sounds so that the user can use it in the noisiest environments. According to Samsung, the new generation can eliminate 40% more noise over a wider frequency spectrum than its predecessor.

Ambient mode allows the user to use the headset’s microphones to hear what is happening around them, perfect for talking to someone without having to remove the device from their ears. Other features include Bixby, IPX7 certification and integration with Samsung TVs.

On battery power, the headphones have 61 mAh batteries and last about 5 hours with noise canceling on and up to 8 hours with it off. The case has a 500mAh battery pack that allows you to recharge your earbuds up to four times, giving you 20 hours of audio with noise canceling on and about 30 hours with it off.

price and availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 line and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can now be pre-purchased on Samsung’s official website and will be available on August 26th. Check the official prices below: Galaxy Watch 5 BT 40mm – €299 (~R$1,560)

Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 40mm – €349 (~R$ 1,820) Galaxy Watch 5 BT 40mm – €329 (~R$ 1,720)

Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 44mm – €379 (~R$ 1,980) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT 45mm – €499 (~R$2,600)

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE 45mm – €549 (~R$ 2,865) Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – €229 (~R$ 1,195)

