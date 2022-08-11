Sandman: Did you notice the reference to Batman and the Justice League in this episode? – News Seen on the web

The comics are DC originals, although the Netflix series is not set in the universe.

The long-awaited adaptation of Sandman was finally released and it did so in a big way, becoming one of the big hits on Netflix this year. Neil Gaiman’s series managed to win over fans of the original comics and also new viewers, who will certainly have some doubts related to certain easter-eggs that appear in the series.

Many will be surprised to see the Warner logo in the opening credits of each chapter, but that’s because the character is an original DC Comics creation, which was later popularized by Neil Gaiman in the late 1980s and 1990s. In the end, Warner did not release the adaptation to the series format and, finally, it was Netflix that seized the opportunity.

Despite this, there are interesting references to DC superheroes and the connection that Sandman has with the Justice League, which make sporadic appearances throughout the comics. While Netflix cannot directly use the competitor’s original characters, as is the case with Constantine, it can introduce them subtly, as it does in the seventh episode titled “Dollhouse”.

In this chapter we see how Rose Walker’s brother Jed picks up a Batman doll to take with him to go with his father. In the scene, there are also Wonder Woman and Flash dolls, though the Dark Knight is a more endearing reference to the character’s DC history since he appeared in the last issue written by Gaiman.

They aren’t the only references the series makes to the past in the Sandman comics. In the later episode, “Playing House,” we see a sequence featuring the aforementioned Jed, where he dreams of being a superhero and dresses up as the Sandman in the character’s original costume before being remodeled by Gaiman and the illustrators. There are also quick mentions of various DC villains such as Psycho, Captain Cold or Pied Piper.

These multiple details show how careful this production is, made by Gaiman himself together with Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer. In the cast we can see Tom Sturridge as the Dream, alongside Jenna Coleman, Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Madison Alexander Park, David Thewlis, Boyd Holbrook and Gwendoline Christie.