‘Sandman’: see memes from the HQ-based Netflix series – 08/10/2022 – #Hashtag

After decades of failed attempts, “Sandman”, Neil Gaiman’s comic epic, finally got its audiovisual version. The critical and public consensus is that the adaptation lives up to the HQ, set in magical universes and populated by fantastic creatures, dreams, nightmares, angels, demons, gods and, of course, poor mortals who find themselves entangled in mythological plots.

The series adapts the first two arcs of the Dream saga, or Morpheus, lord of the Dreaming, the realm where we go to sleep and experience dreams and nightmares. He is part of the family of the Endless, entities earlier and more powerful than the gods and who govern the cycles of all life: Fate, Death, Dream, the twins Desire and Despair, Destruction and, finally, the youngest Delirium.

In the 24 hours after its premiere on Netflix, on Friday (5), the series became the most watched series among Brazilians on the streaming platform (and in more than 80 countries over the weekend).

A week before the series premiered, Gaiman had posted on his Twitter account that Brazil was the “first country to discover ‘Sandman'” and admitted that the Brazilian editions of the comics, released in the late 1980s, were better than the americans.

The union of former readers of the work and those who have just discovered it through the series had a typical Brazilian result: memes, many memes.

Early in the series Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, is captured by occultists in London, where he spends decades in prison.

When he manages to escape, he begins his journey, in which he literally goes to hell, to regain his powers and rebuild his kingdom.

Always wearing black and with flowing hair, Perpétuo fits the current emo revival.

Mosfeus is joined, albeit grudgingly, by his crow Matthew (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

One of the highlights of the series, however, is the battle between Dream and Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie, from “Game of Thrones”), lord of Hell based on biblical mythology:

“Lucifer” spent the weekend among the most talked about topics on Twitter, due to the impact of the battle and also for one of the most emblematic scenes in the HQ and, now, in the series, when Sonho questions the Morning Star: “What power would the Hell if those imprisoned here couldn’t dream of Heaven?”

Abandoned while the master was in captivity, some dreams decide to flee to the mortal plane. One of them, the Corinthian nightmare, becomes a serial killer and perhaps one of the scariest characters of the first season. It also became a meme.