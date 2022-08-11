Santos changes his mind and accepts Soteldo after Tigres suggestion (MEX)

Santos surprised by advancing in the hiring of Yeferson Soteldo, from Tigres (MEX), this week. The negotiation began at the end of July and went on in secrecy until the leak in the Mexican press. The return of the Venezuelan attacking midfielder to Vila Belmiro under Andres Rueda seemed unlikely. In February, the president criticized the 25-year-old athlete’s out-of-field action.

“Now that Soteldo already has a team, I feel more comfortable talking. I, personally, didn’t want Soteldo at Santos. It doesn’t matter why. It’s something more personal from him. Santos is not just about scoring goals and dribbling. This is important, but there is more to it than that. It has to be analyzed”, declared Rueda, SantosCast.

To people close to him, Rueda said that he made this and other statements against Soteldo in order not to value him in the market. Anyway, Tigres offered the 25-year-old to Santos and the president didn’t think twice.

As it reached the limit of foreigners, the Mexican club decided to loan Soteldo. The preference is Santos because of the success of the attacking midfielder between 2019 and 2021. Tigres understands that Peixe is the best place to value your player.

Even if Tigres pays part of the salary, Soteldo would receive at Santos the highest monthly amount of the club. Peixe understands that it is worth the investment in shirt 10 after opening space on the sheet with the departures of Léo Baptistão, Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez and Willian Maranhão.

There is competition in the market, but, in addition to Tigres’ strategy, Soteldo’s desire to return to Vila Belmiro weighs in favor of Santos. At the beginning of the year, São Paulo tried hard to sign him.

Soteldo was traded by Santos to Toronto FC (CAN) in April 2021 for around R$33 million. As the management of José Carlos Peres did not pay for the contract, president Andres Rueda transferred Santos’ part to Huachipato (CHI) to pay off the debt.

In January of this year, Soteldo arrived at Tigres and did not establish himself in Mexico. There were only 19 games, with one goal scored.