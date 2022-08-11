Santos closes the hiring of Soteldo, from Tigres (MEX), on loan

Santos hit the return of Yeferson Soteldo, attacking midfielder for Tigres (MEX). Peixe got the 25-year-old Venezuelan on loan for a season. President Andres Rueda confirmed the agreement today (11), in an informal meeting with journalists covering the club. The announcement has already been made on alvinegra networks.

“It’s coming within our flow, our famous spreadsheet (laughs). That’s why the negotiation takes longer. It comes for a year, with a possible purchase option”, said Rueda.

Tigres exceeded the limit of foreigners and agreed to loan Soteldo. Santos, which made room on the payroll with the departures of Léo Baptistão, Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez and Willian Maranhão, accepted to honor the high salaries.

There was competition in the market, but Soteldo’s willingness to return to Vila Belmiro weighed in Santos’ favor. Negotiations with the Mexicans did not take long to materialize.

Soteldo was traded to Toronto FC (CAN) in April 2021 for around R$33 million. As the management of José Carlos Peres did not pay for the contract, president Andres Rueda transferred Santos’ part to Huachipato (CHI) to pay off the debt.

In January of this year, Soteldo arrived at Tigres and did not establish himself in Mexico. There were only 19 games, with one goal scored.