Santos directs the signing of attacking midfielder Soteldo

O saints sent this Wednesday afternoon (10) the return of attacking midfielder Soteldo, who belongs to Tigres, from Mexico. The player should be announced in the next few hours, he arrives on loan until the middle of 2023 and with salaries paid by Peixe.

The Venezuelan is considered the great reinforcement of the administration of President Andres Rueda. He arrives to take over the number 10 shirt, recently left by Ricardo Goulart.

One of the factors that “facilitated” the negotiation is the arrival of Brazilian defender Samir, from Watford-ING. The Mexican team needs to open a spot as a foreigner and the former number 10 shirt of Peixe was the “chosen” to leave.

Soteldo arrived at Peixe in 2019, from Huachipato-CHI and shone with the Santos shirt until April 2021. The player’s passage at the club was marked by debts and cases of indiscipline. Santos bought 50% of the Venezuelan’s rights, but never paid the Chilean club, which led to a transfer ban.

The player was sold by Santos to Toronto for US$ 6 million (about R$ 33 million), but the amount that Peixe would be entitled to was passed on to Huachipato, from Chile, because of the debt for the purchase of the player. Alvinegro still needed to pay US$ 500,000 to the Chilean club to settle the debts at the time.

Problems in Canada and arrival in Mexican football

After dissatisfaction with the Canadian team, Soteldo signed with Tigres-MEX for another four seasons. So far, he has 19 games, 1 goal and 1 assist. With the shirt of Alvinegro Praiano, the 10 of the Venezuelan team played for two seasons. There were 104 matches and 20 goals scored.

Recently, the player spoke in an interview with Grupo Reforma, from Mexico, about a return to Peixe. Before signing with Tigre, he was considered at São Paulo and Flamengo, but signed with the Mexican team for four seasons.