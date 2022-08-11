São Paulo beats Ceará on penalties after defeat in normal time and goes to the South American semifinals

The nickname ‘faith club’ is not for nothing. Again on penalties in a knockout competition in the year, the Sao Paulo overcame Ceará by 4 to 3 after losing 2 to 1 in the regular 90 minutes and guaranteed its classification to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericanawhere he will now face Atlético-GO and keeps alive his dream of winning a cup title this season.

It was the second time in a row that Tricolor decided a spot in a knockout competition this way. Before, he had eliminated rival Palmeiras in the middle of the opponent’s home in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

São Paulo had not lost to Ceará in Fortaleza (CE) since 2011, when they also fell 2-1, also in the Copa Sudamericana. That’s because the paulistas arrived undefeated for the game and still had the advantage of the 1 to 0 conquered last week, in Morumbi.

During the 90 minutes, the game was quite intense for both sides. In the first half, Tricolor was suffocated by Vozão in the opening minutes, but then managed to balance things out and dictated the rhythm until taking the goal, from Mendoza, with a header, at the end, in a collective marking error.

On the return of the break, however, Igor Vinícius equalized in a beautiful counterattack triangulation. But a bad shot by Welington to clear a cross left the ball at the feet of Guilherme Castilho, who kicked from distance to score, sealing the end of São Paulo’s unbeaten run in the competition and defining the penalties.

In the disputes, Felipe Alves came to defend the first charge of the series, from Guilherme Castilho, but Igor Vinícius hit the post in his charge and tied everything.

In the end, Vina and Igor Gomes lost their kicks and the dispute went to the alternating ones, where the experienced Fernando Sobral isolated his kick and Patrick, who had entered the last bid of the game, scored to secure the São Paulo classification with a 4th victory. to 3 in the dispute.

THE GAME

Needing the result and pushed by the large number of fans, it was natural that Ceará had a better start to the match. And that’s exactly what happened. Aggressive, Vozão got sighs right at 3′, when Mendonza made a beautiful move, passed the mark and tried to find Vina inside the area. The ball made a strange movement and Felipe Alves got ahead, avoiding what would be the first goal of the game.

Gradually, however, Tricolor was balancing things out. He hit the mark in midfield, prevented the advances of the hosts and still found spaces in the counterattacks.

At 20′, Igor Vinícius took off and found Galoppo facing Ceará’s goal. The Argentine finished with his left leg and saw the ball pass close to the left post of João Ricardo.

Exactly ten minutes later, the Tricolor appeared on the attack again. Again on the counterattack, Galoppo caught a spare ball at the entrance of the area and finished, but this time the ball went to João Ricardo’s right.

At 36′, a rehearsed move almost resulted in a goal for São Paulo. Igor Gomes covered a short corner for Reinaldo, who crossed to the area and saw Miranda anticipate the mark to deflect with danger.

Two minutes later, the black-and-white answer. Vina found Lima entering the area alone. He dominated and kicked the net when Felipe Alves left, but the referee annulled the bid, marking the offside.

The first half was heading for 0-0 when a series of São Paulo failures made the dance change at Castelão. At 43′, Richardson invaded the area from the right and crossed at the second pole to Mendoza, who climbed higher than Igor Vinicius to open the scoring.

SÃO PAULO REACTS, BUT CEARÁ RESPONDS AND DEFINES PENALTIES

Rogério Ceni made changes at the interval seeking to increase the movement in the tricolor midfield. And the result came. At 8′, Igor Vinícius anticipated the wrong ball out of Ceará, made the triangulation with Nestor and Calleri and came out in the face of João Ricardo, pushing a cart to the back of the net.

The goal could discourage Ceará, but had the opposite effect. At 11′, Lima saw the marking open and risked the shot from outside the area, demanding a good defense from Felipe Alves.

It was just an appetizer for what was to come. At 17′, after a clumsy exit from Tricolor’s game, Welington took a wrong kick to get a cross out of the area, but the ball was free for Guilherme Castilho to kick hard, from afar, and hit Felipe Alves’ left corner to widen.

Ceni continues to make changes looking to fix his midfield. And Ceará, which had nothing to do with what was happening, took advantage of it. In the 24′, Vina advanced in speed and found Mendoza, who is on the same table with Fernando Sobral and kicked with danger close to the left post of Felipe Alves.

After his goal, São Paulo only found their way to the attack again in the 28′, when Igor Vinícius crossed in the right measure for Calleri to head and see João Ricardo defend with authority. Four minutes later, the Ceará archer showed up again, when he landed a strong shot by Luciano from outside the area.

São Paulo continued to try to avoid penalties. At 33′, Igor Gomes scored with Calleri on a counterattack, but failed to finish. Three minutes later, it was Welington’s turn to take the rebound after a corner kick to send the ball over the goal.

But it was a lot for a game where time was running and the teams didn’t want to expose themselves so they wouldn’t be eliminated from the field in the 90 minutes. The decision for the spot went to penalties.

THE PENALTIES

Guilherme Castilho (Ceará) – Felipe Alves saved (0-0)

Calleri (São Paulo) – goal (0-1)

Victor Luís (Ceará) – goal (1-1)

Igor Vinícius (São Paulo) – on the beam (1-1)

Matheus Peixoto (Ceará) – goal (2-1)

Luciano (São Paulo) – goal (2-2)

Erick (Ceará) – goal (3-2)

Diego Costa (São Paulo) – goal (3-3)

Vina (Ceará) – out (3-3)

Igor Gomes (São Paulo) – defended João Ricardo (3-3)

Fernando Sobral (Ceará) – out (3-3)

Patrick (São Paulo) – goal (3-4)

UPCOMING GAMES

São Paulo returns to the field on Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time), to face Bragantino, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. Also for the continental competition, Ceará will play the local classic with Fortaleza, on the same day and time, again at Castelão.

Next Thursday (18), Tricolor decides its life in another knockout, the Copa do Brasil. He will go to Belo Horizonte (MG) to face América-MG, at 21:00 (Brasília time), with the advantage of a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

The semifinal duels against Atlético-GO should take place on August 31 and September 7. The times and dates are yet to be confirmed by Conmebol. The first game will be in Goiânia (GO).

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 2 (3) x 1 (4) SÃO PAULO

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP – QUARTER FINAL – BACK

Stadium: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: 10/08/2022 (Wednesday), at 19:15 (Brasília time)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

assistants: Juan Belatti and Gabriel Chad (ARG)

video referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

audience and income: 53,582 people/Not disclosed

yellow cards: Richardson, Vina and Victor Luís (Ceará); Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Calleri and Galoppo (São Paulo)

GOALS: Mendonza at 43min of Q1 (1-0), Igor Vinícius at 8min of Q2 (1-1), Guilherme Castilho at 17min of Q2 (2-1)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo (Buiú 35/2), Messias, Luiz Otávio and Victor Luis; Guilherme Castilho, Richardson (Erick 2/15), Mendoza (Iury Castilho 2/35), Vina e Lima (Fernando Sobral 2/23); Zé Roberto (Matheus Peixoto 2/15). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves, half-time), Galoppo (Rodrigo Nestor, half-time), Igor Gomes and Reinaldo (Welington 10/2 (Patrick 48/2)); Nikao (Luciano 2/20) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni