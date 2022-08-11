Sasha’s husband suffers accident in reality and is rushed to the rescue

Reproduction / Instagram João Figueiredo cut his finger during the Rolling Kitchen

An accident in the kitchen of Rolling Kitchen Brasil made presenter Paulo Vieira get scolded by Xuxa Meneghel. João Figueiredo, Sasha’s husband, got in the way of handling a knife and ended up cutting himself. A medical team entered the studio to help him hastily.

“I had promised Xuxa that her family would be very well taken care of and I delivered her injured son-in-law. The next day, she came on WhatsApp and sent the following message: ‘Six points’. That’s all. “, said Paulo Vieira, regretting the scolding he received from the queen of the little ones.

He also revealed that Xuxa and Junno were supposed to have also participated in the same episode, facing Sasha and João, but the presenter’s schedule was full on the day of recording.

Because of this, Isabeli Fontana and Di Ferrero were cast. And the former Victoria’s Secret angel revealed her “trucker” side during the recording. Vieira said that the model screamed and scolded the doctor who helped João after the accident.

“Isabeli was impressive. From the other bench she shouted: ‘Tie a cloth. Put sugar on the cut. Give the boy salt, the pressure is dropping’. Then one of the rescuers said that it was not to do any of that, that they would follow other procedures. And he even warned Isabeli, saying ‘I’m a doctor.’

Vieira also stressed that this episode is one of the funniest of the new season, which premieres on August 18 on GNT.

“Isabeli turned out to be a truck driver. I even asked Di if he was beaten at home”, he commented, making fun of the situation.