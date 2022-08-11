





Security is arrested suspected of ordering theft of dead lawyer in Rio Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

Security guard Jefferson Pereira Baptista was arrested on suspicion of ordering the robbery that resulted in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen, 27, in July this year, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. The information was released by The globe. According to the vehicle, the suspect was arrested by the Civil Police this Wednesday, 10.

According to the newspaper, the investigation found that despite Jefferson claiming in a statement to the police that he did not know Wilson Câmara, – who committed the crime and admitted to having killed the lawyer -, it was the security guard who would have ordered the robbery and agreed to give R$400. to Wilson for the crime.

The security guard was taken by the police to the Homicide Police Station in the Capital and will later be taken to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica.





Wilson Câmara is suspected of having murdered the lawyer Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

Still second The globe, the police served a temporary arrest warrant for the consummated robbery against Jefferson, who was arrested in downtown Rio. The suspect, according to investigations, knew that Wilson had a knife under his coat sleeve.

Surveillance camera footage from the Sahara VLT station, where the crime took place, show Wilson – arrested last Sunday – with the knife and talking to another person.

During a second police statement, after cameras showed that Jefferson and Wilson talked about twenty minutes before the robbery, the security guard claimed he had been threatened. However, according to The globeinvestigations pointed out that he was the mastermind of the crime and that both spoke several times to choose the victim.

Still according to the police informed the vehicle, Wilson, as soon as he arrived at the station where the crime occurred, signaled for the security guard to leave the place, to disguise that he was involved.





Victor Stephen Coelho Pereira, victim of robbery Photo: Social networks

remember the crime

Stephen was stabbed to death after a robbery, a crime typified as robbery. The criminal took his wallet and cell phone, which is why the body arrived unidentified at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

Moments before the crime, Stephen left a samba circle alone in Praça da República, where he was accompanied by friends. Stephen’s body was found by police officers from the 5th Military Police Battalion and firefighters who attested to the death identified marks of attack by a knife.

Victor Stephen graduated in law in 2020 at Universidade Cândido Mendes and worked as a legal assistant in a law firm. A resident of the Vila Isabel neighborhood, in the North Zone, he was a Flamengo fan and a member of the amateur football team Radical Contra FC, marked by left-wing ideals.

He is described by friends as a cheerful and passionate young man, fond of football and popular culture. “Vitinho became a victim of urban violence that tears us all up daily, a victim of robbery on the way back from a night of fun,” said a friend.