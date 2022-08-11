see how new rule should work

The idea is to help Brazilians renegotiate debts and pay off overdue debts. Know more.

Recently, the government established a minimum existential value of 25% of the current minimum wage for people who are over-indebted. The idea is to help Brazilians renegotiate debts and pay off arrears. With this, the creditor will not be able to approve installments that compromise this 25% of the income. That is, R$ 303 reais in current values. This is because this amount is necessary for the survival of the person with debts, says the government.

In other words, during the negotiation of arrears, the creditor must keep a minimum of 25% of the income of the person in debt intact. As the minimum wage is currently R$1,212, this amount would be R$303. It should be changed in January 2023, but this is it for now.

This minimum income control device is already provided for in cases of companies in a situation of serious indebtedness. But now he also turns to individuals. So, the over-indebted customer who is negotiating the payment of the debt must have this minimum percentage respected, and thus removed from the calculation.

Finally, according to the government, the objective is to prevent people in debt from becoming even more economically vulnerable. Currently, Brazil has more than 60 million in debt and 30 million over-indebted.

The problem is that many experts say that R$303 is not enough to live in Brazil. This is equivalent to R$ 10.10 per day. Therefore, the decree would be absurd, “because it empties the Over-indebtedness Law that was passed to protect the consumer”. In addition, it would leave aside the financial issue of those involved, since the problem goes far beyond debts.

