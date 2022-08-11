see the list of possible participants of the reality show

“The Farm 14” (RecordTV) is getting closer! Scheduled to air in September, the rural reality show already has several lists circulating through social networks with names of possible candidates to enter the contest for the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

RecordTV has not yet confirmed the premiere date, nor has it announced when it will confirm the participants of the fourteenth season. So far, the only certainty is that presenter Adriane Galisteu is guaranteed for the second year as the commander of the attraction.

Names such as the digital influencer Deolane Bezerra, the former BBBs Felipe Prior and Natália Deodato, the influencer Leo Picon and the Latin singer are some of the most considered to be part of the cast of “A Fazenda 14”.

splash listed the most cited names on the internet in recent weeks to let you know who the possible causes of the fire in the hay of the confinement located in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo.

Arthur do Val, the Mom I spoke

Former state deputy Arthur do Val, or known as Mamãe Falei, was invited to join the famous team of the rural reality show. The information is from journalist Guilherme Amada, from Metrópoles.

Impeached by the São Paulo Legislative Assembly (Alesp), he is ineligible for eight years because of his sexist comments about refugees from Ukraine.

Former state deputy Arthur do Val (DEM-SP), better known as youtuber Mamãe Falei, in an interview with UOL Image: Carine Wallauer/UOL

Deolane Bezerra

The name of the digital influencer Deolane Bezerra is in practically all the lists of those considered to be part of the team of pawns of the new season of “A Fazenda”. His face-to-face and fearless style pleases – and a lot – fans of rural reality.

Recently, she even used social media to deny that she will go to confinement due to the need to vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections. “Mom needs to vote 13”, she said.

I have to vote my people!

Mom needs to be here to vote 1??3?? — Deolane ?? (@Dra_Deolane) August 3, 2022

Latin

Rumors also say that the Latin singer will join the cast of pedestrians this year. He integrates the quota of impact names that are speculated every year in the rural attraction.

He became famous for the songs “Festa no Apê” and “Renata” and for his marriages with actresses Kelly Key and Rayanne Moraes.

Latino is a name quoted in A Fazenda in recent years Image: Reproduction

Gabi Martins

The country singer Gabi Martins, former participant of “BBB 20” (TV Globo), is another of the strong names to the position of pawn of “A Fazenda 14”. She would have accepted to enter the last edition of the program, but backed out due to the romance with the singer Tierry – from whom she recently split.

The Minas Gerais has gained space in the media since she left the global reality with her songs, aesthetic procedures and as a muse of Vila Isabel, at Carnival 2022.

Gabi Martins, quoted in A Fazenda 14, participated in ‘Sai da Caixa’ with Luiza Possi, in Splash Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

Thomas Costa

Actor Thomaz Costa is another of the possible names of “A Fazenda 14”. He – who gained notoriety for his role in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) – was featured in the media not long ago for having clashed with his mother for opening a profile on OnlyFans.

Due to friction, the artist gave up earning money from his sensual photos to focus on the search for ‘ideal love’. Last year, he caused controversy in “A Fazenda 13” for releasing firecrackers and scaring the animals at the confinement site in Itapecerica da Serra.

Thomaz Costa created a profile on OnlyFans and caused a stir with his mother Image: Playback/Instagram

Brenda Passion

The digital influencer Brenda Paixão, who just won the “Power Couple 6” with her boyfriend, the influencer Matheus Sampaio, is one of the names ventilated to make the famous reality show double on RecordTV.

In the game, she stood out for her clashes with the couples Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho, Anne Duarte and Pe Lanza and Eliza and Hadballa.

Power Couple: Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio were the champions of the reality couples Image: Playback/Record

Felipe Prior

One of the most beloved former participants of the “BBB 20” by the public, the architect Felipe Prior has been speculated in an edition of “A Fazenda” for three years.

Recently, he was asked by fans if he would participate in the rural reality on social networks and made it clear that he would only venture out if the fee was high:

My dream is to win the BBB. However, paying the amount that I think is the player’s pass here, I will, and to win and play.

Felipe Prior

Architect and businessman Felipe Prior participated in BBB 20 Image: Playback/Instagram

Leo Picon

With 5.8 million followers on Instagram, digital influencer Leo Picon, brother of former BBB Jade Picon, is also one of the people considered for the cast – according to Fefito, Splash columnist.

In the last edition of “A Fazenda 13”, he had to express himself at times when his friend Gui Araújo, who was confined to the rural reality, reported stories of an alleged involvement with his sister.

Leo Picon, brother of Jade Picon, at UOL’s ‘OtaLab’ Image: UOL

Natalia Deodato

Former participant of “BBB 22”, Natália Deodato is another to integrate the list of names aired for the new season of the rural reality. The digital influencer caused in “Big Brother Brasil” with her romance with Eliezer and the fights at parties with her allies Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane Alves.

“Yes, guys, I would go in [em outro reality], the psychologist is up to date, mental health, ok, maturity too. BBB was very good, I evolved a lot as a human being, professionally, I evolved in all areas of my life”, she said, in conversations with fans on social media.

Former BBB Natália Deodato moves to Rio de Janeiro and dreams of being an actress Image: Playback/Instagram

Angelica Ramos

The former BBB Angélica Ramos has also been ventilated as one of the possible members of the next season of “A Fazenda”.

In 2021, the former participant of “BBB 15” had a stint on the reality show “No Limite” (TV Globo) marked by integration with her fellow campers.

No Limite: Angélica Ramos was the second eliminated from reality Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Arthur Picoli

Former participant of “BBB 21”, Arthur Picoli is also quoted to integrate the cast of “A Fazenda 14”. He is one of the few names that continues to have space in the media outside of confinement colleagues Juliette Freire and Gil do Vigor.

Recently, he stated that he refused an offer of half a million reais to enter adult content sites. The crossfitter is also often involved in controversies over his brief romance with actress Carla Diaz in the global reality show.

Arthur Picoli participated in BBB 21 Image: Playback/Instagram

Jesus Light

The Jesus Luz model has also seen his name circulating as one of the possible pawns of the year. He recently came into the spotlight for having assumed a romance with model Aline Campos.

Aline Campos and Jesus Luz appear hugging in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás Image: Playback/Instagram

Karoline Menezes

The digital influencer Karoline Menezes is another former participant of “Power Couple” quoted to enter “A Fazenda 14”.

She came in second in the sixth season of the reality show for couples and starred in several discussions and shacks with Brenda Paixão – who won the program alongside her boyfriend Matheus Sampaio.

Power Couple: Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho were runners-up in the reality couple Image: Playback/RecordTV

Emily Araújo

Following the sequence of names that have already entered reality on other channels, presenter Emily Araújo, winner of “BBB 17”, is also ventilated as one of the possible names of the next season of rural reality.