See the Worst Emojis to Use at Work, According to Research, and What They Mean | Technology

A survey by Slack and Duolingo made from interviews with 9,400 employees who work in the hybrid scheme (face-to-face and virtual) in North America, Asia and Europe indicated which are the worst and best emojis to use in the workplace.

The study also points to the risks that their various meanings can bring.

According to the study, four images should be avoided at all costsdue to the risk of suggesting messages with a sexual or offensive connotation:

On the positive side, there are emojis that are almost unanimous in signaling empathy and understanding with co-workers:

Same emoji, different interpretations

The study also concluded that there are a number of different interpretations even for “universal” emojis, even though it seems difficult to find another meaning for them.

Overall, the smiley face (🙂) signaled happiness and positivity to around 40% of respondents on the continents where the survey was done. However, another part (14%, equivalent to 1,316 people) reported that they try to express “deep exasperation and/or distrust” with the drawing.

A rather contradictory emoji is the one on the money bill with wings: 💸. It means money loss for 28%, while showing gain for 31%.

There is also the peach one (🍑), which can be interpreted as an attempt at flirting in different countries or literally, as usually occurs in Asian countries.

Emojis: the little symbols that conquered the world

Emojis are increasingly being used in virtual conversations

In addition to generating good feelings, other emojis can also improve work within conversation groups.

The symbol of a raccoon covering its eyes (🦝), for example, can politely signal that a post should have been made in another group.

Others also say a lot in a short time:

👀 = “taking a look”

🙌 = “very well done”

👍 = “approved” or “done”

Circles (⚪️, 🔵 and 🔴) help indicate the urgency of an order.

The study also found that 53% of workers generally use emojis to chat with colleagues, and 73% use signs to chat with friends. On the other hand, 30% never risk using these resources with bosses.

According to the country, the lack of emoji can be very much felt in text messages, which end up being considered incomplete without the drawings.