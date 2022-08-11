Senate approves bill that creates monitoring program

Brasília – The Senate approved this Wednesday, 10th, the bill (PL) that creates the National Program for Navigation of Patients for People with Breast Cancer in the Unified Health System (SUS). Navigation is the monitoring of suspected or confirmed cases of the disease, with an individual approach, providing guidance to each patient. The intention is to make the diagnosis and initiation of treatment more agile.

The text was approved with amendments and will return to the Chamber.

In the Senate, a mechanism inserted in the text determines that the program must be integrated with the National Policies of Oncological Care and Health of Indigenous Peoples, of the SUS, “with a view to adequate guidance, treatment, follow-up and monitoring of patients diagnosed with breast cancer”.

The author of the amendment is Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR).

The other amendment, accepted by the rapporteur, Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), determines that the health team must keep in touch with the patient by phone and e-mail, as well as guarantee the right to contact that he needs to clarify his doubts during the treatment.

The mechanism will “guarantee the patient’s access to individual guidance and support provided for in the law”, argues the author of the change, Senator Jorge Kajuru (Pode-GO).