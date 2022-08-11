Show on the Esplanade of Mineiro was a game changer from Cruzeiro to Horto

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro x Nutico, for the 26th round of Serie B, will be at Independencia

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed, this Wednesday (10/8), the change of venue for the game between Cruzeiro and Nutico, for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match, scheduled for Friday, August 26, at 9:30 pm, had the same date and time, but moved from Mineiro to the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, at the request of the celestial direction.

The reason for the change is the holding of the Sarar musical event on Esplanada do Mineiro, on Saturday (27/8). Cruzeiro even tried to bring the match forward to Thursday (25/8) at the same time, but the request was denied by the CBF.

Also according to the statement issued by the club from Minas, “the Mineiro will bear the consequences foreseen in a contract previously signed for the authorization of the stadium on the mentioned date”.

On the same date as the match, Mineiro will host the musical event Histrias, Show do Sculo. The attractions include country singers Chitozinho and Xoror, Bruno and Marrone, Zez Di Camargo and Luciano, Edson and Hudson, Leonardo and Gian and Giovani.

Before facing Nutico, Cruzeiro will fight Grmio in a direct confrontation for access to Serie A for the Brazilian. The match for the 25th round will be on Sunday, August 21, at 4 pm, at Arena, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.