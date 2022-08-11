Sidney Magal reports ‘sexual attack’ made by fan in front of his wife

Sidney Magal, 72, recalled in an interview with the podcast “Limited Intelligence” the biggest crazy things that his fans have done for him.

The singer made presenter Rogério Vilela laugh when he reported how, after a show, a fan invaded his dressing room to masturbate in front of the idol – using his own leg as ‘consolation’!

“When I opened the door, this girl came running in, screaming, she braided both legs on my thigh – she gave me a ‘thigh brace’ – she dug her nails into my back, literally grabbed me and started making movements and moans, to roll their eyes for real”, he detailed.

The situation was even more embarrassing because Magal’s wife, Magali West, was in the dressing room at the time of the ‘attack’. “My wife, who has always been witty, turned around and said: ‘let her cum, she faints! It’s the only way for her to lose strength.’ And that’s exactly what happened”, he joked.

The fan’s ‘passion’ for Magal was such that she tried to approach him again about 15 days later, when leaving Globo’s studios, where the interpreter of “Sandra Rosa Madalena” was for a participation in one of the broadcaster’s programs. .

“I had to go to the airport [na sequência] so you don’t miss an important flight. I left the television, got in the car running and the woman came screaming from there. When my wife saw it, she put her hand on her chest and said: ‘sorry, but today you can’t enjoy it, he’s late'”, said the singer, again making Vilela laugh.