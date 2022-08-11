Simaria poses in her panties and bra and says: ‘Cleaning is gone!’

The singer published a photo on social media and provoked reactions from fans; her relationship with her sister Simone goes through troubled moments

Reproduction/Instagram/simaria



The singer simaria, 40, surprised her followers by posting a photo in which she poses wearing panties and a bra and says it’s the day to clean the house. “Cleaning is gone!”, said the singer in the twitter. The photo resonated, reaching more than 11 thousand likes. In addition to the numbers, the publication yielded jokes from the singer’s fans, who responded to the artists and said they could help if she needed it. “I’m here to help,” said one of the netizens. “I wish I could help, but you don’t call me,” joked another follower. The publication of Simaria was made in the midst of controversies involving her relationship with her sister. Simone. Recent rumors said that Simaria would be romantically involved with Kaka Diniz, Simone’s husband. The businessman said he was not surprised by anything else involving his family.