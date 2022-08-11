Simaria receives support after venting amid controversy with Simone’s husband



the country singer simaria used social media and posted a somewhat mysterious reflection this Wednesday (10), in the wake of the controversies that have recently arisen involving his name.

On the occasion, Simone’s sister published a photo in which she posed in front of the mirror with an all-white look, and drew attention for her cleavage. In the caption, she shared the enigmatic message.

‘Small things can become great when heavy on our hearts. In the details that life reveals itself’, wrote Simaria, through the Twitter account. In the comments, the musician received a flurry of praise and support from the fan on duty.

understand the polemic

In recent days, rumors raised by a journalist pointed out that the supposed end of the country sisters duo would have occurred after Simaria fell in love with her brother-in-law, businessman Kak Diniz.

In an outburst, the agent himself denied the information. ‘I have learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hatred is through love! When we say that God is love, we are talking about love for our neighbor, because loving yourself is easy, it is even difficult to have compassion for the other. But these days nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network’he said on Instagram.

