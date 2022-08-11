simultaneous acts in SP lead the PM to set up a special security scheme

The movement started at the USP Law School, which defends democracy and the Brazilian electoral system, won the support of several civil society organizations, trade union centrals, universities and jurists who, in addition to accompanying the reading of the letter, will carry out at least six marches and acts this Thursday, August 11, in São Paulo. According to the São Paulo State Public Security Department, policing in the central region will be intensified during the event and the number of military police officers in Largo São Francisco will also be reinforced.

In a meeting with the organizers of the event held at the college’s headquarters, in Largo São Francisco, the PM defined that it will control the internal access of the participants, respecting the maximum security capacity limit provided for in the Fire Department’s inspection report (AVCB) . Only guests will be able to follow the reading of the letter in the inner space of the College Arcades. Sound equipment will be installed outside, in Largo São Francisco, for those present.

So far, the PM has been informed that two acts were carried out on the same date as the letter was read. Several groups will meet in points of the city and march to the place where the letter will be read. One of them, organized by the São Paulo Bar Association (OAB-SP) and with an expected participation of about a thousand lawyers, will depart from the OAB headquarters at 9 am, on Rua Maria Paula, in Bela Vista, and continue to the Faculty of Right.

Courtyard of the USP Law School, which organized the Charter for Democracy; access to the building will be restricted for security reasons. Photograph: Helcio Nagamine/Estadão

Another demonstration is organized by the Municipal Union of Secondary Students (UMES), with an initial concentration scheduled from 8:30 am in the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp). The group, which celebrates the student’s day on the same date, should also walk towards Largo São Francisco and calculates the participation of more than 100 schools in the city. The forecast is that the marches will be in the square until 10 am, time scheduled for the beginning of the reading.

Among the acts marked, there are 25 demonstrations convened by the Brazilian Union of Secondary Students across the country, two of which in São Paulo, and 20 prepared by the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) and by popular movements that integrate the Popular Brazil and People without Fear, two of which also reinforce the other mobilizations that take place in the capital of São Paulo.

The movements concentrate the acts at Masp in the morning, but the union centrals also scheduled demonstrations in the same place at 17:00, after reading the letter. Unions such as the trade union of São Paulo will hold their own marches starting from other parts of the city.

Spurred on by the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy, at least 35 universities from 25 Federation Units also repeat the act alluding to the defense of the Brazilian electoral system on this 11th.

In Rio de Janeiro, the letter will be read simultaneously with the one from USP. The act is scheduled for the pilotis of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). The space hosted large student demonstrations against the military dictatorship in 1977.

With the increase in adhesions, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intensified his speech against the document and quoted it again during an event at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) this Monday, 8th. For the Chief Executive, bankers they need to judge him by his actions and not by means of signatures in “letters”.

The letter for democracy is a reaction to attacks to the electoral process made by the president. The expectation is that popular artists who signed the manifesto will also start to engage their audiences, which could accelerate the 1 million signatures mark by this Thursday.