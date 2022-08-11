Sinister ‘hunger stones’ revealed in European rivers after drought

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Sinister ‘hunger stones’ revealed in European rivers after drought 2 Views

  • Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  • BBC News World

Low water level in a river makes visible a stone with German inscriptions; in the background people sail on in yellow inflatable rafts under a bridge

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Stones are common in Germany

Europe is experiencing a drought that has made so-called “hunger stones” visible – an ominous warning from the past foreshadowing periods of misery.

Common in central Europe, “hunger stones” are rocks in river beds that are only visible when water levels are extremely low.

Populations who lived between the 15th and 19th centuries, in countries like Germany and the Czech Republic today, left marks on these stones with messages about the catastrophes triggered by the lack of water and memories of the hardships suffered during droughts.

The oldest inscription found in the basin of the River Elbe (which rises in the Czech Republic, flows through Germany and empties into the North Sea) dates from 1616 and is in German. She says wenn du mich siehst, dann weinewhich can be translated into Portuguese as “if you see me, cry”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Documentary on Armie Hammer brings audio and unpublished messages from victims: ‘100% cannibal’ | TV & Famous

Warning: this text can generate triggers! Armie Hammer, who was accused of sexual abuse in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved