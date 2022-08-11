smaller packages don’t stop price hikes

Twitter reproduction Pay more, take less: packages shrink, but prices go up anyway

Pay more and get less. In the face of soaring inflation, the industry’s old tactic of reducing packaging to maintain prices, dubbed “reduction”, no longer works as a brake on readjustments.

Research carried out by the consultancy Horus at the request of GLOBO shows that at least seven categories of products, despite the smaller packages, were more expensive, comparing the first half of 2021 with the first six months of this year.

According to the survey, the packages of sassami chicken breast fillets, for example, had an average reduction of 14.8 grams, while the kilo increased by R$ 4.14.







In the case of washing powder, the packages were 50.9 grams smaller. But, as the kilo of the product rose 19.9% ​​(or R$ 1.06), in practice it is as if the consumer took home 214.5 grams less.

“Chicken fillet is a good example of what happens when re-doubling has no effect: the packaging has decreased, but the price has not been maintained. It was the category that decreased the average weight, it is true, but it was the one that increased the most Given the economic scenario, what we see is that 700g packages have gained relevance, as they fit more into the consumer’s pocket”, says Alessandro de Luca, intelligence analyst at Horus.

standardization

The research carried out by Horus analyzed products from different brands within the 51 items of the expanded basic basket. Of these, about 20 underwent the phenomenon of size reduction, according to de Luca. And at least seven had a reduced volume followed by an increase in price: powdered soap, chocolate bars, wafer cookies, powdered chocolate, powdered milk, chicken thigh and drumstick and sassami-style chicken breast fillet.







The survey also shows that there is a trend towards standardization in the volume of some items. In the case of chocolate bars, the main changes were seen in packages of 100 grams, which dropped to 90 grams, and 90 grams, which now have 85 grams.







The 800 grams chocolate powders were reduced to 750 grams or 730 grams and the 400 grams to 370 grams. Already the powdered milk of 800 grams was reduced to 750 grams and the 400 grams to 380 grams.

Another example is the wafer-type biscuit, which weighed 120 grams and is now sold in 80-gram packages. Last year, each unit cost, on average, R$1.56, but in 2022, it rose to R$1.87. The variation in cents may seem small, but, when analyzing the price per kilo, it appears that it was R$ 2.58 more expensive.







“In this case, we have an average reduction in packages of about 6 to 8 grams. Meanwhile, in the opposite trend, the price increased by more than 15%, in the case of the kilo, and just over 20%, in the average price of the unit “, analyzes de Luca.

world phenomenon

According to the Horus intelligence analyst, products with smaller sizes have been more consumed. The Brazilian consumer has already gotten used, for example, with egg cartons, which no longer bring 12 units, but only ten.







Ulysses Reis, coordinator of the Retail and Supermarkets Center at FGV-Rio, says that there is a movement of change in consumption behavior.

“There is a change in purchasing behavior. People are actually preferring smaller packages, as a way to consume less, especially food. This is a trend that will still grow in some product groups. will reduce in size, and the only reason they haven’t been reduced yet is because of the production chain”, says Reis.







The coordinator of FGV-Rio says that the reduction of packaging is a worldwide phenomenon, driven by high inflation:

“Inflation is happening all over the world, with an average annual rate between 9% and 11%, and there is no forecast of a decline. With that, even if you reduce the packaging, you will have to increase the price. This is a global trend. .”





