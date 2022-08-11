Sofia Feldman doctors are punished by the Regional Council of Medicine – Gerais

Sofia Feldman Hospital, a reference maternity hospital in the country in childbirth care (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Three doctors from Sofia Feldman Hospital are being punished by the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) for supporting the obstetric nursing consultation, using ultrasound, according to a complaint from activists linked to the Movement for the Humanization of Childbirth and Birth. The technical director had his professional registration suspended for 30 days and two obstetrician-gynecologists were publicly censored by CRM-MG.

An online petition was organized by activists against the “persecution” of the movement. According to the text of the document, obstetric nursing consultation is a practice carried out in several countries, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and recognized by the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen).

The CRM said, in a statement, that the processes are being carried out under secrecy, and that is why they would not be informed of the reasons for the doctors being punished.

chase

For activists, the CRM’s action is an attempt to persecute health professionals aligned with the practice of humanized childbirth, and, therefore, they would target the Sofia Feldman Hospital, a maternity hospital that is a reference in the country in childbirth care.

The text released by the movement says that the punishment of doctors is a “direct attack on the rights of women, pregnant women and babies, with an attempt to silence and dismantle a national vanguard institution of this Movement, an international reference in obstetric care, which has been working for 40 years. years paving the way”.

Health of pregnant women

For the obstetric nurse Joyce Maira, the work of these professionals with the ultrasound consultation for pregnant women can improve the detection of pathologies, and guarantee access and conduct in a timely manner.

According to her, it is necessary to “reduce unnecessary interventions” and “respect the role of women and families at the time of childbirth”.

The category argues that the use of ultrasound by nurses is supported by legislation, and does not constitute an illegal exercise of the profession.

“Nurses, along with the federal nursing council and the regional nursing councils, have even fought in court so that the nurse’s work is not impeded. Other categories need to explain what has been the controversy regarding the use of ultrasound by nurses, since it is available to everyone and can be used by several professionals”, concludes Joyce.

The report requested a position from the Minas Gerais Physicians Union (Sinmed-MG) and is awaiting a note. Check out the entire position of Sofia Feldman Hospital