Son of Pérola Faria and Mario Bregieira is born in Rio

Pérola Faria gives birth to her first child (Photo: Thais Galardi)

Pérola Faria gave birth to Joaquim, her first child, on Wednesday night (10), at Casa de Saúde Santa Lúcia, in Rio de Janeiro. It was after a scare caused by a health condition. She, who is also engaged to actor Mario Bregieira, the baby’s father, is very happy. But she says that she had to anticipate the delivery because of the disease.

— I had to terminate the pregnancy at 38 weeks because I developed gestational cholestasis. It’s kind of scary to read (explanations about the disease) on Google, but it was important for me to investigate quickly. The condition remained under control and I went to the hospital two days earlier to be monitored,” he explains.

Gestational cholestasis is a disease in which bile produced in the liver is not released into the intestine to participate in the process of digesting fats and ends up accumulating in the body. After the scare, the baby was born healthy, and the mother is doing well:

— I thought it was important to talk about this case, as the symptoms can go unnoticed. If the picture gets complicated, the damage is irreversible for the baby.

Joaquim was born weighing 2.9 kg and 47 cm. The actress posed for the column next to her son and fiance after giving birth:

— Thanks to Mario, very present, to my super attentive obstetrician, Dr. Marcos, and my hepatologist, we identified quickly and we took care of everything so that now we could be here healthy and excited about this new life.

