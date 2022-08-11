Sonia Abrão doesn’t let Maraisa’s kiss on a fan go blank and detonates the singer’s action: “I really don’t agree”

Presenter said she did not agree with the attitude of the sertaneja

the presenter Sonia Abramwhich is in charge of the “The afternoon is yours”, a program that airs in the afternoons of TV network!criticized the action of the singer Maraisa when kissing a fan during a concert. The situation occurred after he went up and invaded the stage where the sertaneja sang.

The video went viral on the internet and, known for not being tongue-tied or not sparing in criticism, Sonia made it clear that she did not approve of her behavior. According to her, even though the moment was cute, it wasn’t the right thing to do, considering it a dangerous act.

During the program, the journalist said: “The boy is cute, the face of good people, but I’ll tell you: but I still don’t like these stage invasions, I don’t think it’s a good thing, for safety reasons. Dating is cool, but I will always find this fan story on stage risky. I really don’t agree”.

The fan, identified as Alexandre Correa and who works as a journalist, in addition to exchanging kisses with the singer, he even danced with her during the show, celebrating the feat on social networks. The case took place last Monday (8), in Rio Grande do Sul.