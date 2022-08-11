Sormani brings exclusive that Santos can receive R$ 30 Mi per attacker and web reacts: “Honestly? I don’t…”

The destination would be foreign football, where the player has not had the opportunity to play before

O Santos continues to shake up the transfer market this mid-year. After the collection of supporters of the coastal team, the board of Alvinegro Praiano decided to make changes in the cast. The revolution came from managerial positions, such as the arrival of Newton Drummond in charge of Peixe’s football, to the introduction of the new coach and the signing of athletes.

Professor Lisca already has at his disposal striker Luan, ex-Grêmio and Corinthians, in addition to defender Nathan, who creates from the base of Vasco da Gama. In addition to the arrivals in Vila Belmiro, some players are also leaving the Santos group. In addition to Ricardo Goulart, who went to Bahia, Léo Baptistão is leaving Brazil and will be sold for 8 million reais to Almería, from Spain. While new athletes do not arrive, Santos can sell more athletes.

Now who can leave the village is striker Lucas Braga, which attracted the interest of Egypt’s Al-Ahly. The information comes from communicator Fábio Sormani, who exclusively brought the transaction numbers. While Africans are expected to put something between R$15.3 to R$20.3 million on the table, the commentator’s source said that Santos should agree to sell it for around R$30.6 million.

In the midst of the financial crisis that Alvinegro has experienced, the gains in the payroll gradually bring relief. In addition to Léo Baptistão, the defender Kaiky earned more than 30 million reais to the Santos coffers. The departure of Lucas Braga, despite bringing even more money to the Club, is not seen with good eyes by the fans. an adept in web opined that it would only sell if it was an “irrefutable” proposal.