Soteldo leaks audio and Santos fans learn about ‘bomb’ about the future: “He called several teammates…”

The 25-year-old Venezuelan comes on loan until June 2023 and talked about Lisca’s work with fellow Peixes

O saints is very close to making official the return of Yefferson Soteldo. This Thursday (10), colleague Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, confirmed that Tigres and Peixe agreed on the forward’s loan until the middle of 2023. Now, the clubs start the contractual bureaucracy before the Venezuelan travels to Brazil to undergo medical examinations.

Tigres exceeded the limit of foreigners and, therefore, agrees to loan Soteldo, who came without space in Mexico. Santos, which opened up space on the salary sheet with the departures of Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez and Willian Maranhão, accepts to honor the full salaries of the 1.61m striker, who marked the season between 2019 and 2020.

There was competition in the market, but Soteldo’s desire to return to Vila Belmiro weighed in Santos’ favor. A little while ago, an audio leaked on Instagram in which the striker himself says he is excited to defend Alvinegro Praiano again. “We’re talking… getting there, let’s celebrate”, declared the Venezuelan.

“Yesterday he called several teammates from Santos, among them Felipe Jonatan, to find out how Lisca’s work is going”, completed the colleague Ricardo Martins, sectorist of Peixe in the program “De Placa”, of TNT Sports.

With that, Lisca gains interesting alternatives for the squad thinking about the end of the Brazilian Championship. Right-back Nathan Santos and attacking midfielder Luan have already been announced. For the midfield, Peixe would also be advanced to hire the Argentine Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentino Juniors.