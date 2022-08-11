Soteldo returns to Santos to share the role with Meninos da Vila

Santos makes a great signing when looking for Soteldo in the ball market, in the opinion of this columnist. The Venezuelan agreed on loan until July 2023.

In the words of President Andres Rueda in a press conference today (11), reported by the sectorist here at UOL Esporte Lucas Musetti: “These astronomical values ​​are not what they are saying. It is comparable to the Baptistão that is leaving”.

Soteldo returns to Vila Belmiro to take back the number 10 shirt and share responsibility with the Boys from Vila Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo. It is not a matter of division in the leadership aspect, in a squad that has these figures in João Paulo and Maicon, but in the technical part. I think he can unburden the boys and form an interesting attack.

Obviously Soteldo is not the same as the years he played at Peixe. Neither he nor Santos. I didn’t follow the passages by Toronto (Canada), for which according to the website “ogol” he scored four goals and provided six assists in 26 games in 2021, and Tigres (Mexico), for which he scored once and provided an assist in 19 games. according to the same source.

That doesn’t change the fact that he’s a technically good player in a squad lacking in quality and identified with the club and the fans, fearful in a season of bad results on the field.

The name grows in importance for a Santos that not long ago had not moved in the transfer window. It is not a “savior of the homeland”. But it can help a team in rebuilding its eye on an end of 2022 without problems in the Brasileirão.

