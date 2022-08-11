Soybeans have positive morning this 5th in Chicago and test double-digit highs in…

Thursday morning (11) of highs for soybeans on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Close to 7:55 am (Brasilia time), prices rose between 7 and 8.75 points, with November worth US$ 14.36 and January, US$ 14.41 per bushel, after a stable close in the previous session.

The market, while closely monitoring the fundamentals, has been working all this week waiting for the new USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) data to be reported in the monthly supply and demand bulletin this Friday, August 12th.

Expectations for the report are high this month as the new US crop is in full development and weather conditions have not been the best across the Corn Belt.

So, among the fundamentals, the climate picture in the American Midwest is one of the most important right now and maps continue to show limited rainfall to the west and north of the belt, which could continue to compromise the potential of the 2022/23 season and helped to give a good breath to quotes in Chicago in recent days.

Alongside the weather, demand also brings important news this week, including some announced sales from the US to China in recent days. The need for coverage in the Asian nation in the coming months is still great and it will have to come shopping, it remains to be seen from which source.

Thus, the weekly export sales report to be brought by the USDA today is also highly anticipated.

In parallel, financial, geopolitics and the derivatives market.

