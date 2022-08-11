Spider-Man Remastered on PC: See release time and system requirements

Insomniac Games has announced the time when the game will be released on PC, game arrives on August 12

THE Insomniac Games announced in his twitter the time when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be released to be played in PRAÇA. The game, which is available for pre-order at Steam and on Epic Games Store, will be released on August 12next Friday, and will be released at 12 pm Brasilia time.

Coming closer to launch, it has been confirmed that the game will be released already as verified on Steam Deckand there were also some images of the game running in ultrawide, an exclusive feature for the PRAÇA.

Yesterday (9) NVIDIA released a new driver to support all the technologies that will be present in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered like the NVIDIA DLSS it’s the ray tracing.

See the announcement below Insomniac Games.

“#SpiderManPC will be released this week! Check out our global map to see when the game is available in your territory!”

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS ON PC

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS ON PC

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2Ghz

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

REQUIREMENTS FOR 4K AND RAY TRACING ON PC

What are your expectations for playing? Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at the PRAÇA? What resolution do you intend to play the game at? Share in the comments with your opinion!

