State of RS issues epidemiological alert on monkeypox

The State Health Surveillance Center (Cevs) published, this Wednesday (10/8), an epidemiological alert about the situation of monkeypox in Rio Grande do Sul. The document reinforces the epidemiological surveillance measures to be adopted by health services, both public and private, including laboratories and municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

Among the actions highlighted by the publication are the immediate communication of suspected cases by health professionals to the respective municipal health departments and the State Health Department (SES); the collection of samples for diagnostic confirmation in the laboratory; tracking and monitoring the contacts of the suspected case; and isolate the patient.

To monitor the situation of the disease, the SES instituted, this Wednesday (10/8), the Monkeypox Emergency Operations Center (COE) in Rio Grande do Sul.

To date, 29 cases have been confirmed in the state, distributed in 14 municipalities, and there are 64 under investigation. In Brazil, so far, there are 2,415 confirmed cases and community transmission of the disease has been declared (when there is no way to define a chain of transmission of the virus). The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 23 July.

This year, it is the first time that transmission has taken place on several continents, with no link to travel to Africa, a region considered endemic, where the virus has been circulating for some decades.